Mark Ruffalo blamed "disinformation" on Elon Musk's X platform after mistakenly sharing AI-generated fakes of former President Donald Trump supposedly surrounded by young girls on late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's plane.

"Gross. #MAGA wants to paint everyone on those flights as pedophiles except the one guy who smiles in a group of young girls all headed to Epstein’s 'Fantasy Island' with him. My bet is there are some decent republicans left in America that may think this is going too far," the actor wrote in his initial post sharing the fabricated photos on Jan 4.

X users called out Ruffalo through community notes – a feature allowing contributors to add context to posts – noting that Trump's jacket was partially blurred on one side while one girl's arm was missing and the shadows behind the group were distorted.

The "Avengers" actor later apologized for the mishap, acknowledging the mistake while calling out X CEO Elon Musk for allowing fake content to circulate on the platform in a separate post.

"Sorry Folks. Apparently these images are AI fakes. The fact Trump was on Epstein’s plane and what Epstein was up to is not," he wrote.

"Be careful. Elon’s X and his allowing so much disinformation here is driving the value of his app down by 55%."

The "Avengers" actor linked to a Business Insider article from October 2023 which reported that X "has been bleeding nearly $70 million per day in value since Elon Musk took over."

Musk offered his own subtle feedback through responses to other users who called out the mistake. In one reply, the famed businessman and investor wrote, "He's [Ruffalo is] not great at internalizing responsibility."

Trump's name was among hundreds that been previously redacted from court documents in a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, but he was not accused of any wrongdoing.

President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, were other names mentioned, but a number of those released are also accused of no wrongdoing.

Ruffalo has been outspoken on a number of political and social topics in the past, including climate change, the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021, and capitalism, which he vehemently opposes.

He has also taken several jabs at Trump in the past, calling him "public enemy number one" when it comes to climate change and joining a chorus of other celebrities who called for the 45th president to be removed from office after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.