Acting CBP commissioner hails 'big victory' in Supreme Court allowing Trump asylum restrictions

The Supreme Court has sided with the Trump administration on its asylum restrictions — and Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan is calling it “a big victory."

“If [asylum seekers] have a valid claim, they should be seeking help and asylum from the first country they come in contact with,” Morgan told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday.

He added: “They shouldn’t be paying the cartels thousands of dollars and risking their lives to take a thousand-mile journey across several countries to get help.”

The Supreme Court issued an order late Wednesday ending all injunctions that had blocked the White House's ban on asylum for anyone trying to enter the U.S. by traveling through a third country, such as Mexico, without seeking protection there.

On Monday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals had handed the White House a partial victory in the case by ending the nationwide injunction against the asylum policy but keeping it alive within the territorial boundaries of the circuit: California, Arizona, Alaska, Hawaii, Montana, Nevada, Idaho, Guam, Oregon and Washington.

While the Supreme Court's order is not a final ruling on the policy's merits, it does allow the policy to take effect nationwide, including in the 9th Circuit, while the case makes its way through the lower courts.

“What that means [is] while that’s going on, we can fully implement this rule along the entire southwest border to hit this crisis.”

Morgan said the Trump administration is “doing everything they can” by “utilizing every tool in the toolbox within the current legal framework to stop this crisis, while Congress sits on their hands and fails to do what they know they need to do to end this crisis.”

