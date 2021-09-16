Retired general calls for Milley's resignation: Actions 'somewhere between treason and dereliction of duty'

Retired Gen. Don Bolduc called on Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to resign Thursday amid allegations he overstepped his power during the end of Trump's presidency, telling "Fox & Friends" military members have lost confidence in the chairman due to his "irresponsible" behavior.

DON BOLDUC: I believe his actions are irresponsible and they fall somewhere between treason and dereliction of duty. We never would tolerate that in our subordinate officers. We would remove them immediately. Lieutenant Colonel Scheller, Lieutenant Colonel Lohmeier are recent examples. This is -- I am being reached out to by many people in the military who have lost confidence in the chairman. There's a perception out there that he did this. He needs to do the right thing, have some moral courage, step aside. We need to conduct an investigation and he needs to be held accountable for this either treasonous or somewhere between dereliction of duty.

