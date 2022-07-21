Mark Levin reveals Jan. 6 Committee's game plan to go after Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

'Life, Liberty & Levin' host Mark Levin told viewers on Thursday's "Hannity" the Jan. 6 Committee is a "rogue committee" appointed by Nancy Pelosi to stop former President Trump from running for president and are using the "insurrection clause" to go after him.

MARK LEVIN: They want Trump to get indicted, but just in case he doesn't, they're looking at the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. America, this is very important. This is very important. Section three: ‘No person shall be a senator or representative in Congress or elector of president and vice president or hold any office, civil or military under the United States or under any state who, having previously taken an oath as a member of Congress or as an officer of the United States or as a member of any state legislature or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.’ Why do you think they keep using the word insurrection?

This committee, Democrats, the media keeps saying insurrection, dereliction of duty. He led an insurrection. He was thinking about leading an insurrection. He wrote about an insurrection… It's constant. Why? Because they're going to issue a report regardless of what happens with the U.S. attorney, the attorney general. They're going to point to the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. They're going to point to the insurrection clause. And they're going to claim that Donald Trump cannot run for public office because he had a role in the insurrection or he refused to stop it. That is their game plan. That's what's going on. Now, I've exposed these people now. It's time for the Republicans to push back and reject the narrative.

