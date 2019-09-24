Mark Levin: Media trying to protect Biden, ignoring 'massive Democrat scandal'

The media is trying to protect 2020 presidential contender Joe Biden from scrutiny over his son's business dealings in Ukraine, Fox News host Mark Levin said Monday on "Hannity".

"You have a massive Democrat scandal here and that's why the media is conducting themselves the way they are. That's why the Democrats are trying to turn this inside-out. To immunize Biden and to attack Trump, but it won't work," he argued, accusing Biden of obstructing justice while he was vice president to protect his son and a future presidential bid.

Hunter Biden had been investigated related to his ties to a Ukrainian energy company.

Biden said in the past that the U.S. would withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees from Ukraine if the prosecutor was not fired, but it remains unclear if this was directly tied to Hunter Biden’s case, as other countries reportedly wanted the prosecutor out as well.

Levin scoffed at the media's reporting about a whistleblower who reported President Trump had exerted pressure on the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, possibly holding up a military package for Ukraine, as well.

He said he's "sick and tired" of the president's conversations with foreign leaders being leaked to the media and to Democrats.

"I don't remember a damn one of those happening to Obama or any other president. Our president has to be able to speak to other heads of state without this kind of tyranny taking place!" he said.

Levin noted that Ukraine's foreign minister insisted there was "no pressure" from Trump in the July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but that remark "doesn't fit the narrative" that the mainstream media wants to present.

The Trump administration pushed back Tuesday in the wake of multiple reports that the White House froze millions in aid to Ukraine shortly before Trump pressured the country's leader to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

The reports coincided with a renewed round of calls, including from more centrist Democrats, for a formal impeachment inquiry. Those calls came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested she is opening the door to that route if the administration continues to withhold a whistleblower complaint apparently related to Trump's Ukraine discussions.

