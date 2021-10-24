Mark Levin: Joe Biden is the most lawless president in modern American history

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin outlined several ways President Biden has failed to uphold the Constitution of the United States during his monologue on Sunday night.

"Joe Biden is the most lawless president in modern American history. You can talk about Nixon. You can talk about whomever you want. Joe Biden day in and day out violates the Constitution and federal statutory law, and he's done it when it comes to immigration," Levin said.

Levin then went over different laws and statutes that Biden failed to uphold or violated in his current administration including ignoring immigration laws.

"When you have an open border, when you're allowing anybody come in here, whether it's people from Haiti working their way from Chile into the United States or people from dozens and dozens of countries, I think I wrote like about a hundred and fifty different countries or representative people coming across the border illegally. But whatever the number is and you refused to enforce federal immigration law, you are violating the Constitution of the United States," Levin said.

Levin even included recent efforts from the Department of Justice to investigate parents protesting school board meetings as a violation of federal law.

"That violates the 14th Amendment equal protection clause of the Constitution. Your children have every right to be unmolested by this push for racism and segregation and self-hate. That's number one. It violates the 1964 Civil Rights Act two, as far as I'm concerned. So what does Merrick Garland and what is the administration doing about that? They are promoting critical race theory," Levin explained.

Levin also highlighted efforts from the Biden administration to not only violate federal law but investigate and sue states that promote laws against its agenda. He cited the ongoing lawsuits from the Justice Department against Georgia for its recent voting laws as well as Texas for its strict abortion regulations.

"In other words, we have a lawless Department of Justice that is focused on a political and policy agenda that also won't enforce existing law," Levin said.

Even the Supreme Court is under attack from the Biden administration and Democrats, Levin noted, as seen through the attacks against Justice Brett Kavanaugh and efforts to promote court-packing.

"Today, the Democrat Party is all in trashed the independence of the Supreme Court. This is what they believe. They don't believe in following the law. Look, right now, forget about even the law, our traditions and customs. We're supposed to be a representative republic," Levin said.

Ultimately, Levin explained, the Democrat party is dedicated to enact change regardless of federal law.

"So what do we have here? We have a Democrat party that is tyrannical. They want to change. Change our voting system so they can never lose. They want to nationalize red states so they can't put in their own voting systems. Just think about everything they're doing. Think about it this way. Is there anything the Biden administration in this Congress has done to expand individual liberty?" Levin said.

"Lawlessness begets lawlessness," Levin concluded.