Gowdy to media on 'overtly partisan' SCOTUS coverage: 'Try to at least fake being fair'

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy tore into the media for its "overtly partisan" coverage of the Supreme Court, accusing mainstream outlets of reducing serious and complex legal issues to a "provocative headline and tweet."

The host focused his monologue Sunday on the White House's presidential Supreme Court commission, which has been tasked with examining the merits of packing the Court to appease the progressives and far-left members of President Biden's base.

Gowdy said he believes court-packing "was and remains a terrible idea," and chastised the media for its unabashedly partisan coverage on matters relating to the high court.

"To the media, just try to at least fake being fair," he said. "The way you frame issues and court decisions is overtly partisan. It sews the seeds of discord in our country. It treats serious and complex legal issues with a provocative headline and a tweet."

The media portrays conservative justices as though they'll use the bench to "restrict, deny and limit."

"Liberal judges, they want to expand and empower and liberate," Gowdy said. "The words they [media] use proves their bias, and their bias explains their diminished role in our country and diminished view of the court by the public," he went on.

"Do we want fairness or just a decision we agree with? Can we separate what the law is, from what we want it to be?" the host asked. "Do we have the discipline to win the debate or do we just want to win the Supreme Court vote?

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We don’t need more or fewer justices," he said. "We don’t need to set their docket or their retirement decisions, we need a court that understands its role…justices who can disagree with -- and even dissent from even their own personal feelings, and we need to elevate the virtue of fairness."