Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Gowdy to media on 'overtly partisan' SCOTUS coverage: 'Try to at least fake being fair'

The media portrays conservative justices as though they'll use the bench to 'restrict, deny and limit,' Gowdy said

By Yael Halon | Fox News
close
Gowdy slams Biden's decision to study court packing Video

Gowdy slams Biden's decision to study court packing

Fox host Trey Gowdy slammed the Biden administration's Supreme Court commission on 'Sunday Night in America'

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy tore into the media for its "overtly partisan" coverage of the Supreme Court, accusing mainstream outlets of reducing serious and complex legal issues to a "provocative headline and tweet."

The host focused his monologue Sunday on the White House's presidential Supreme Court commission, which has been tasked with examining the merits of packing the Court to appease the progressives and far-left members of President Biden's base.

Gowdy said he believes court-packing "was and remains a terrible idea," and chastised the media for its unabashedly partisan coverage on matters relating to the high court.

"To the media, just try to at least fake being fair," he said. "The way you frame issues and court decisions is overtly partisan. It sews the seeds of discord in our country. It treats serious and complex legal issues with a provocative headline and a tweet."

A police officer patrols in front of of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A police officer patrols in front of of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The media portrays conservative justices as though they'll use the bench to "restrict, deny and limit." 

"Liberal judges, they want to expand and empower and liberate," Gowdy said. "The words they [media] use proves their bias, and their bias explains their diminished role in our country and diminished view of the court by the public," he went on.

Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, April 23, 2021. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, April 23, 2021. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool) (AP)

"Do we want fairness or just a decision we agree with? Can we separate what the law is, from what we want it to be?" the host asked. "Do we have the discipline to win the debate or do we just want to win the Supreme Court vote? 

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We don’t need more or fewer justices," he said. "We don’t need to set their docket or their retirement decisions, we need a court that understands its role…justices who can disagree with -- and even dissent from even their own personal feelings, and we need to elevate the virtue of fairness."

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News.