Mark Levin details Congress' authority over election disputes: 'It’s not over until Congress says it's over'

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin lambasted claims made by the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack during his monologue Sunday night.

Levin highlighted an article from The Washington Post about the possible crimes former President Trump committed.

"We have a piece in the Washington Post a couple of weeks back, and they’re very excited, and it’s titled ‘What Crimes Might the January 6 Committee say Trump committed’ by Amber Phillips. ‘Obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress’ is one of them. And in part they talk about stopping lawmakers from certifying Biden's win," Levin said. "They aim to show the attack on the Capitol was not a spontaneous outburst, but that Trump and his allies specifically planned to disrupt the congressional counting. They have no evidence that Trump did that, none whatsoever, but what if the counting didn't go forward, and what if there were legitimate concerns raised by senators or House members?"

He illustrated in response that while some are claiming "that Trump was trying to reverse an election" his response is that "it is not over until Congress says it is over," seeming to imply that contesting the election before it has been certified is not only constitutional, but has precedent in American history, such as the election of 1800 involving Thomas Jefferson.

However, Levin lamented that knowledge of historical precedent and constitutional law is in short supply.

"Here’s the problem we have prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Washington. We have an attorney general, we have a media, we have politicians in Congress who don’t understand how the Electoral College works," he warned.

Levin went on to imply that there is a key difference between claiming Trump was reversing an election and trying to prevent the election from being certified in the first place, because Congress itself had not yet given its stamp of approval.

"Because it is not done until Congress says it is done. Congress is the last check. Not the courts, not the ballot boxes, Congress," he said.

Levin recounted examples of objectors to past presidential elections such as Democrat Reps. Jamie Raskin, Md., and Bennie Thompson, Miss., who chairs the January 6 Committee.

"This happens-the system is built for objections, the system is built not to rubber stamp, otherwise why involve Congress at all? Why is Congress voting on anything? Why is Congress certifying anything?" Levin asked.

"Because it’s not over until Congress says it is over," he explained.