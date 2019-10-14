Gaetz blasts Schiff for removing him from 'unfair' impeachment inquiry hearing

House Judiciary Committee Member Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., ripped Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for having him removed Monday from a Trump impeachment inquiry hearing.

Gaetz told "Hannity" his removal was proof that Democrats cannot run a fair inquiry process, as Republicans had in the case of former President Bill Clinton.

"This is proof that Democrats can't win a fair election, they can't win a fair debate and they absolutely cannot run a fair impeachment inquiry because they're stacking the deck."

REPUBLICAN REP. MATT GAETZ KICKED OUT OF IMPEACHMENT HEARING

Gaetz called the process thus far "bizarre," adding that his own committee's chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., effectively commenced the impeachment inquiry last month -- and now he has been removed from a related hearing.

The Florida Republican claimed Democrats like Schiff are doing everything they can to limit GOP access to witnesses and evidence, and not allowing the minority party to issue subpoenas.

"If Republicans had a witness list it would be Adam Schiff who would be a fact witness because of the collusion that he and his staff were engaged in with the whistleblower that they then lied about," he claimed.

"Even Republicans didn't treat Bill Clinton this bad."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said that in the case of Clinton's 1998 impeachment proceedings, Democrats were allowed to issue subpoenas and Clinton counsel were allowed more access to the process than President Trump's attorneys have had.

Gaetz told Hannity he would continue to push for the "facts" of the case to come out, characterizing Schiff's conduct as worthy of a "kangaroo court."

Earlier Monday, Gaetz attempted to attend the testimony of Fiona Hill, a former deputy assistant to the president, but was told that because he was not a member of the House Intelligence Committee that he had to leave. The House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees are conducting the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

A frustrated Gaetz aired his disappointment to reporters after being told he was not allowed to sit in on the hearing, venting his anger over what he says are “selective leaks.”

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.