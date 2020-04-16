Mark Cuban on reopening economy: Biggest challenge right now is asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The ultimate challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic right now is asymptomatic carriers of the virus, billionaire businessman and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Thursday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Brian Kilmeade, Cuban – who was selected to join the Trump administration's advisory group on reopening America's economy – said that while testing can help, such capability needs to be accessible to everybody.

"Then you have to be able to turn them in and track them and that's going to create privacy issues," he explained. "So, we have to work through this and that's why I'm excited to be on the calls with the president. Because these are the exact type of conversations we will have to figure out and testing was definitely a topic on the call yesterday."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

While President Trump and many others are champing at the bit to get back to work, Cuban warned that America must continue to be patient and vigilant.

"We really do because what would kill a business more than anything else would be a resurgence. To try to go back thinking we have got it all right and then all of a sudden your town, your area becomes a hot spot again...and that's why trying to get the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) money and all the stimulus money to work — that's critical. Because that's the thing that's going to allow us to buy time."

Cuban told Kilmeade that time is a crucial factor in fighting this pandemic.

"What we've learned is every week we buy, even though it's painful, we flattened the curve a little bit more and we've reduced the number of instances of the coronavirus," he remarked. "And so, if we can buy a little time by maybe stretching out those eight weeks to 12 weeks or maybe adjusting it so you don't have to bring people based off of the first day you applied, you know, you can push out when you bring people back. So that, if we can anticipate when can go back to work in maybe two or three or however many weeks that is, then we can make it work and we can start to see those unemployment numbers start to decline."

"But, we really have to figure it out," Cuban urged.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I know everyone wants to go back to work, but the worst thing that could happen would be a resurgence and that's the challenge," he told Kilmeade.

"But, we can balance it out and there is a happy medium, but we will have to make all the numbers work and all the timing work with these loans and [stimuli]," Cuban concluded.