Wasserman Schultz rejects former Obama aide's essay arguing Dems 'will lose in 2028' without changes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., challenged on Friday a New York Times guest essay by veteran Democratic strategist David Plouffe, who warned Democrats will "lose in 2028" unless they change course.

During an appearance on "CNN News Central," Wasserman Schultz was asked whether she agreed with Plouffe's assessment that Democrats have numerous internal issues to tackle if they hope to win in 2028 — and that "Right now, Democrats have no credible path to sustained control of the Senate and the White House."

"No," the congresswoman replied. "Under our leader, Hakeem Jeffries — who will be the next Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives — we not only were able to pick up seats in a very difficult year for Democrats in 2024, but we forced the issue of affordability onto, and it has remained on the national agenda, particularly when it comes to the affordability crisis caused by Republicans."

ELIZABETH WARREN CALLS ON DEMOCRATS TO REJECT BILLIONAIRE DONORS AHEAD OF 2026 AND 2028 ELECTIONS

"We ensured that as [Republicans] sent us over a cliff, we fought our way through to pushing legislation to the floor that was backed by Republicans to expand the enhanced tax credits, to ensure we can bring down health care costs and prevent the Republican cost crisis," Wasserman Schutlz said.

The congresswoman continued, arguing that Democrats had a successful 2025 after they won "special election after special election," and ensured that the party will "continue to come together around an affordability agenda because peoples' kitchen table costs are what matters."

Wasserman Schultz said the Democratic Party, under the leadership of Jeffries, is "singularly focused" on affordability issues going forward.

POLLSTER NATE SILVER SHOCKED BY DEMOCRATIC UNWILLINGNESS TO 'ADMIT THEY F----- UP' IN 2024

After a brief moment of confusion when the congresswoman's microphone cut out, host Kate Bolduan asked Wasserman Schultz to repeat herself, joking that she would "take that as a no" on whether the lawmaker agreed with Plouffe's analysis.

"I started, and I’ll end with that. I do not agree, and the evidence is clear," Wasserman Schultz said. "We are focused on an affordability agenda that ensures we fight to make kitchen table costs come down."

In his Wednesday essay for the Times, Plouffe contended that for the Democratic Party to win in 2028, it would "require the party to overhaul its broken brand and stale agenda by elevating new faces and new leaders who promise to chart a course enough voters believe in."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

He encouraged Democrats to create a plan addressing affordability, a rough job market, artificial intelligence concerns, and accountability for their own leadership.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The hole Democrats are in is deep. But so is MAGA’s. And it can’t dig out while Mr. Trump is astride the project. It’s a gift in any competitive arena to have your opponents stuck in place. It gives you a chance to improve your position while they are trapped in theirs. This asymmetry won’t last forever. It needs to be seized and maximized. And it all hangs in the balance," Plouffe concluded.

Plouffe was the campaign manager of former President Barack Obama's winning 2008 campaign and a senior adviser to Kamala Harris' 2024 campaign that lost to Trump.