Mark Cuban says coronavirus changes 'everything' in US -- so leaders should 'step up'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus relief plan that President Trump signed into law is "a good program," Mark Cuban says, but he would have done things differently.

Cuban, the billionaire owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, shared his views during an appearance on Fox News' "Watters' World" on Saturday night.

MAVERICKS OWNER MARK CUBAN HAS NO TIMETABLE FOR NBA RETURN BUT CONCEDES 'AMERICA NEEDS SPORTS'

"I would have set up overdraft protections for every single business," Cuban told host Jesse Watters. "The way we're doing it now, and trying to have everybody apply for a loan, that just adds friction to the process.

"And the same with the $1,200 stimulus checks," Cuban continued. "It's not that it's a bad program. It's a good program at this time. But if I would have done a little bit different. So effectively, if you have a small- or medium-sized business, we would just cover all your checks and then the Fed would reimburse your local bank for anything that you bounce.

"That way, you could keep all your employees employed, pay all your bills, pay your mortgage, pay your rent and utilities, and things can continue, somewhat at least, as normal," Cuban said.

Watters asked Cuban what aspects of U.S. life he expects to see altered as a result of the pandemic.

"Everything," Cuban said.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"When we get to the other side, you know, I've been calling it America 2.0. We're going to see what's in front of us," Cuban said. "We really don't know what to expect, what's on the other side. But what I do know is that in this country, all the entrepreneurs that you referred to, all the capitalists that exist here ... there is no better country.

"We really don't know what to expect, what's on the other side. But what I do know is ... there is no better country." — Mark Cuban

"There's no other country I'd rather be in. Because I know whatever we find out there, companies are going to be invented. Entrepreneurs are going to adapt. United States of America, our people are going to adapt."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cuban then called on leaders to "step up."

"I don't care what the media says. I don't care what the politicians say. I care about what I can do to help. I care about others that can help," Cuban said. "And whether it's [MyPillow CEO] Mike Lindell, myself, whoever, this is a time when leaders need to step up and do what's right to help their employees try to turn this thing around."