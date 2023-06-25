Marjorie Taylor Greene: Hunter Biden wrote off 'sex trafficking' as a business expense

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., slammed the "pathetic" Hunter Biden charges, warning Americans are "furious" over his "sweetheart" plea deal to avoid jail time after pleading guilty to a felony gun charge and two tax violations. Greene also addressed the bombshell allegations that the president's son wrote off prostitution as a business expense during "MediaBuzz."

WILL HUNTER GET THE SAME SENTENCE AS THESE RAPPERS WITH COMPARABLE CRIMES?

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: That's in a situation that is mind-boggling to most Americans… and actually all Americans, unless you're the son of the President of the United States, you go to jail for the same crimes that Hunter Biden has committed. And now through the Ways and Means Committee, the shocking information that they released yesterday that Hunter Biden did not report $2.2 million to the IRS. Hunter Biden also wrote off paying prostitutes through his business as a business expense… I'm a business owner of a construction company and I know what writing off business expenses are, but writing off human sex trafficking is no type of expense anyone should write off for their business, and that's something they should go to jail for. It doesn't matter to me whether it's a Trump-appointed attorney, Trump-appointed judge. It does not matter. That attorney is not doing his job. Oversight Republicans Ways and Means Republicans [and] Judiciary Republicans are unraveling the crimes of Hunter Biden faster than this attorney ever did. He didn't do his job. He didn't go far enough, and these charges are a pathetic excuse that the American people are not buying. As a matter of fact, they are furious over it.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden , counted payments to prostitutes and dues for a sex club on his tax returns as expenses for his "consulting" business, according to whistleblower testimony to Congress.

On Thursday, that House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday released testimony from two IRS whistleblowers who said the Department of Justice, FBI and IRS had interfered with the investigation of the tax evasion case against Hunter Biden .

Gary Shapley, Jr., an IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent who oversaw the IRS probe into the president's son, testified that in 2018, Hunter Biden listed payments to prostitutes on his tax returns to the company Owasco P.C., which allegedly "brought in his consulting fees."

"There were multiple examples of prostitutes that were ordered basically, and we have all the communications between that where he would pay for these prostitutes, would book them a flight where even the flight ticket showed their name. And then he expensed those," Shapley testified.

Shapley said some flights were first class tickets, while others were on Frontier Airlines .



BIDEN'S CLAIM TO HAVE NO KNOWLEDGE OF HUNTER'S BUSINESS DEALINGS IS BECOMING HARDER TO MAINTAIN

Shapley also said that in Biden's 2018 tax return, which was filed late and not prepared until 2020, he was "expensing personal expenses, his business expenses."

"So, I mean, everything, there was a payment that — there was a $25,000 to one of his girlfriends and it said, "golf membership." And then we went out and followed that money it was for a sex club membership in LA."

The Hunter Biden tax investigation — codenamed "Sportsman" — was opened in November 2018 as an "offshoot" of an IRS investigation into a "foreign-based amateur online pornography platform," Shapley told Congress.

Fox News' Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.