Hunter Biden scheduled to make first court appearance on federal tax charges in July

Hunter Biden is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Delaware on federal tax and gun charges next month on July 26, Fox News has learned.

He will appear in front of Judge Maryellen Noreika.

President Biden's son, 53, has agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax.

"Despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year, he did not pay the income tax due for either year," the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David C. Weiss’ office said.

He will also enter into a pretrial diversion agreement regarding a separate felony charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

When asked about his son by a reporter Tuesday, the president said: "I'm very proud of my son."