Nancy Grace urges Dallas police to ramp up search for vanished 23-year-old woman

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace has urged Dallas police investigators to ramp up the search for a 23-year-old Seattle woman who disappeared last month during a trip to Texas to visit her ex-boyfriend.

Marisela Botello, 23, spent the final night of her weekend trip alone at the Deep Ellum nightclub in Dallas after her ex-boyfriend insisted on staying home, People magazine reports. According to Botello's family, security footage shows her leaving the Select Start bar at around 1 a.m. with a man on the evening of Oct. 4. She has not been seen since.

DALLAS POLICE SEEK PERSON OF INTEREST IN CASE OF MISSING 23-YEAR-OLD WOMAN

"We're talking about the disappearance of a gorgeous young girl, Marisela Botello, age 23," Grace says in Fox Nation's "Nancy Grace Crime Stories: Missing On A Night Out."

"The reality is, I believe if the ex-boyfriend had anything to do with Marsela's disappearance, he would not be calling her parents and raising the alarm that she's missing," the former prosecutor added.

The Dallas Police Department identified Charles Beltran as the man in the security footage with Botello the night of her disappearance last week. Beltran was last seen driving a Black 2014 Audi A6 with Texas license plate MJG3114 in the early morning hours of Oct. 5.

The police department has tried to contact Beltran without success, according to the family.

"They apparently have tried reaching out to him, but he disconnected all social media," Botello's aunt, Dennesly Castillo, told Fox News. "When they ID'd him, he was unreachable and appeared to have moved."

Police confirmed that Botello's cellphone and credit cards have not been used since the night she vanished, People reported.

"She's 23 and hasn't used her phone for social media or texts or anything in three weeks? It makes no sense. We're just really worried that something happened to her," Botello's aunt told "Dateline".

As the search for Botello reaches its one-month mark, Grace said she gets "the sense that this case is not a priority there with the Dallas PD.

"I don't know why we're finding out more from the family than we're finding out from police. I mean, if she's caught on video leaving the arcade after one hour with a guy that is not the boyfriend ... it's not rocket science," Grace said. "There's got to be cameras inside that arcade. Why aren't we hearing about who this guy is?"

Grace urged viewers to call the Dallas Police Department's Missing Person's Unit at (214) 671-4268 or email missingpersons@dpd.dallascityhall.com if they have any information pertinent to Botello's disappearance.

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report.