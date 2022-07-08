Maria Bartiromo pushes back on Biden admin: We're in a recession, not the 'best economy in history'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo joined "America's Newsroom" Friday to respond to claims from the White House that the Biden economy is doing well as inflation continues to rise. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed Thursday "we are stronger economically than we have been in history."

POLITICO REPORTS PROGRESSIVES WITHIN BIDEN ADMIN ARE FRUSTRATED BY THE PRESIDENT'S MESSAGING ON INFLATION

MARIA BARTIROMO: I think it defies the idea that we may be in a recession right now. I think we are in a recession right now, frankly, because I'm looking at anecdotal evidence that things have slowed down quite a bit and inflation is staying elevated. We are definitely not in the best economy in history. We are, in fact, right now in a contraction. The first quarter contracted 1.6%. And this morning you've got the Atlanta Federal Reserve expecting a contraction in the second quarter as well of 1.9%.

