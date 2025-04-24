Comedian Nikki Glaser worried that she could ‘not be let back into the country’ for Trump jokes

Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser said on Wednesday she is worried that making anti-Trump jokes while touring abroad could prevent her from being allowed back into the U.S.

During a recent interview with Time magazine commemorating the outlet’s TIME100 list, Glaser said she feared that the anti-Trump jokes she made when doing stand-up in Canada could have led to her being blocked from returning home.

"Oh my God. What if what I said gets recorded and sent out? Maybe I could not be let back into the country," she told Time deputy editor Kelly Conniff.

Glaser, who was named to Time’s 100 most influential people of 2025 list, mentioned that while she doesn’t usually get too political to avoid alienating fans, she heavily criticized President Donald Trump while she was doing her show in Canada.

"In Canada, it was fun. And I let it fly. It was really good," she said. However, the entertainer admitted to second guessing whether the anti-Trump material was a smart move.

She recalled a recent incident involving a comedian friend of hers who had been entering the U.S. from Canada.

"I have a friend, Jena Friedman, who posted on Instagram that she was performing in Vancouver and when she came back, Customs asked her what she did. She said she was a comedian, and they asked her if she talked about politics and made fun of the president," the comic stated.

Friedman, a comedian and former producer on Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show", shared on Instagram earlier this month that she was questioned about political jokes when returning to America from Vancouver.

She wrote, "Just a heads up to anyone traveling internationally right now, I was flying back into LA from Vancouver last night and the US customs agent asked what I was in town for and after I told him I was in town performing comedy, he asked, ‘Do you make fun of politicians?’"

Friedman continued, "It was a brief exchange and I got through, but be careful out there. Know your rights and proceed with caution."

During the Time interview, Glaser noted that Friedman didn’t face anything more than the questions, but noted how uneasy it made her feel about her own material.

"They let her go, but they asked. I'm not trying to be an alarmist, but I definitely don't think that I am immune to having some kind of backlash or that I could be put on some kind of list because of some story I reposted," she said. "Look at other places that have dictators. You're not allowed to say bad things about them."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.