Marco Rubio: Socialism is about power and control

Senator Marco Rubio criticized Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Monday on "Hannity," saying the lawmaker was incorrect when she called capitalism "irredeemable."

SEN. MARCO RUBIO: Socialism is not about economics. It’s a big mistake that we make. Socialism has nothing to do... it's about power. It’s about the ability to control people. If you control where people work, if you control how much they make, if you control who owns what, then you can control what they say. You can control who they can hire. You can control what they can sell, what they can do, what hours they can open. It’s about power. It’s about control. That’s what socialism has always been about. Socialism, ultimately, is not possible. The socialism [AOC is] talking about, and they talk about is really not possible without a government that actually controls every aspect of your life because... That’s why I don’t think they’re that troubled by inflation. I think they like the fact that inflation’s run amok and that prices are high because that just means that they can come in with the argument that, 'You see, the market can’t provide for your needs, only a government check can, only a government guarantee can.' It plays right into their hands, but again, socialism is not about economics. It’s about power. It’s about control. That’s why people flee it. That’s why Miami, you know, has inherited 800,000 to a million people from Latin America who flee socialism because it fails and it destroys lives.