Marco Rubio: 'Radical, left-wing nutcases' trying to remake America into socialist economy

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) torched the Democrats during an interview on "Fox & Friends" on Thursday calling them "radical left-wing nutcases" over their massive spending bill push. Sen. Rubio argued they are trying to "re-make America" even as internal party divisions threaten to derail the passage of the legislation.

MARCO RUBIO: They have an internal party problem, and they have these radical left-wing nutcases who basically want it to be seven trillion, not three and a half trillion. And they think three and a half trillion is a compromise. And then you've got a handful of people that haven't gone Marxist yet, who aren't necessarily conservatives or anything of that nature, but they're sort of more normal in their view of what government's role in our country should be, and they're pushing back. So you got this internal fight going on and that's a big problem they have on their hands.

Look, Joe Biden doesn't have a base. I mean, Joe Biden wasn't elected because he was Joe Biden. He was elected as a vessel. He's there because he became sort of an instrument for the far left and now dominates the Democratic Party to pursue their agenda, and that's what they're doing here. These guys are acting like they have a 60 or 70-vote majority in the Senate, and a 50-vote majority in the House, and that they were elected with some sort of mandate to remake America into a socialist, almost Marxist-type economy. I think that's the pushback you're seeing from people that have to go back home in November and get re-elected. They know they can't run on this.

