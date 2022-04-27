Marco Rubio torches Biden admin, says border is 'overrun': 'They're listening to radical left-wing activists'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., slammed the Biden administration Wednesday for "encouraging" an "overrun" southern border, arguing the White House is "luring" migrants to come to the United States. Rubio warned Biden's handling of the situation is a "joke" on "Fox & Friends" shortly after DHS released a six-point plan to tackle border security after Title 42 is eventually lifted.

MARCO RUBIO: It's a joke. The border has been overrun. It's as simple as that, and the reason why is because this administration is listening to radical left-wing activists that are basically arguing for an open border. They're going to talk about legal process and all that, but they basically believe... that people should be allowed to live wherever they want and in any country they want. They should be able to come across the border, and when they do, they should receive benefits from the government, benefits that people that have worked through their whole lives don't get. And so they'll say, well, we're not doing that, but if you notice, one of the six points that he lays out is they're going to give a bunch of money to non-government organizations. What do those non-government organizations do? They buy people plane tickets, they give them cash assistance... In essence, you're just transferring government money into the hands of a non-government entity, so they can give benefits to people, but we have an overrun border, and we are luring people to come here.

