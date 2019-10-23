Marc Thiessen blasts Democrats 'hypocrisy' after impeachment inquiry turmoil

House Democrats are being hypocritical in holding their Trump impeachment inquiry proceedings in a secure Capitol Hill facility and complaining about Republicans' response, according to Marc Thiessen.

Thiessen said Wednesday on "Special Report" Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., was one of the committee members being hypocritical.

"People who are interested in an impartial investigation aimed at finding the truth don't behave the way the Democrats are doing," he said, after anchor Bret Baier played a clip of Swalwell criticizing Republicans by claiming "innocent people follow the rules of the House" and that the GOP lawmakers who stormed the SCIF facility did so at President Trump's "behest."

"The room they were storming today was a SCIF," Thiessen continued. "Designed for accepting classified information."

"Yesterday, Bill Taylor testified there and his testimony was leaked... The Democrats criticized Donald Trump for putting the Zelensky transcript on a secure server that was reserved for highly classified information."

Thiessen said Trump should not have been criticized for his storage method for the partial transcript because House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and the other members of the impeachment inquiry committees are using a secure facility for something other than information that is fully classified.

"It is total hypocrisy," he said