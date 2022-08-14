Mar-a-Lago raid is further proof that the ruling class has gone 'rogue,' Levin says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Life, Liberty, and Levin," host Mark Levin characterized the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home as a symptom of a rogue ruling class in "revolt" on his show Sunday.

Levin dedicated his opening monologue to the "abomination" that took place at Trump's Florida residence last week, warning viewers that the FBI's raid of the former president's home serves as evidence that tyranny is spreading at a dangerous pace in the U.S.

"We're in a battle right now in this country between liberty and tyranny," he said. "That's the distinction. It's not even a party distinction, and it is an ideological distinction. What kind of a country do we want to live in? You have a Department of Justice headed by radical political apparatchiks, not just Merrick Garland, but under Merrick Garland names you've probably never heard of before… these people make up the cabal, if you will, the Department of Justice… that is making decisions about the future of this country and are using the law in a way that we were told would create tyranny."

The intrusion on Trump's property was an "outrageous assault on a former president and likely candidate for president," Levin said, adding that he and others believe it was solely driven by the left's fear of a potential Trump 2024 White House run.

"That's what's going on, what took place at Mar-a-Lago, let me be very, very clear, is a message being sent to all Americans that the ruling class is in revolt, that they need to take down Trump," Levin told viewers.

"Two phony impeachments? A phony criminal investigation. A phony investigation in Albany, New York, a phony investigation in Fulton County, Georgia, a January sixth unconstitutional committee, a U.S. attorney with ties to Obama, completely rogue and out of control. That's what's going on. The ruling class is saying, you will listen to us. We will rule over you. We want conformity. You're not to speak against us. You're not to protest against us. And by God, you're not to vote against us."

The purpose of the raid was to intimidate Trump and his supporters, the host alleged.

"[They believe] If we can crush Donald Trump, we will send a message that we can crush each and every one of you," the host said. "That's what took place at Mar-a-Lago."