Man in underwear video-bombs live CNBC interview

In the latest viral home interview moment, a man in just his underwear walked through the background of a woman's live appearance on Monday during an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box.

CNBC contributor and Chairman and CEO of Aureus Asset Management Karen Firestone joined host Andrew Ross Sorkin to discuss the markets before experiencing what many might describe as familiar interruptions during Zoom or video interviews.

During the discussion, dogs could be heard barking as Sorkin was asking a question, and he said, "I see we have dogs as guests joining us, we appreciate that. Dog days of summer."

"Dogs of the Dow," host Joe Kernen added.

Firestone apologized for her barking dogs, a relatable and frequent interruption for anyone with pets working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Don't be sorry, you know we love this. It just adds to the sort of, you know this is a live show, that's what we enjoy," Sorkin said. While asking his question, a man, appearing to be in his underwear, walked through the shot.

The amusing scene spawned jokes on the Internet, such as Barstool Sports quipping, "When that Taco Bell from the night before catches up to you."

The figures in the interview stayed professional, however.

Sorkin asked about the prevailing wisdom versus the conventional wisdom with regard to the markets come September, joking about her dogs. "But the dogs think the dog days are going to get a little more exciting, but not in a good way, come September."

"I think she's excited," Firestone said in reference to her dog. "I think we have two things to consider that’s really important. One is COVID, what happens with COVID in the fall and if we have some type of surge of a new variant and we start seeing closures again, you know, that’s going to be the dramatic and prevailing force in the market. And then is inflation going to become less of a problem… But we cannot live with 9% inflation and have the markets rally through the fall months."

At the beginning of the pandemic, offices across the world shut down and required their employees to work from home, forcing people to conduct business via Zoom or video calls.

In addition to working from home, students were sent to learn via Zoom as well instead of attending classes in person.

Dogs, children and more have crashed plenty of interviews over the past two years as everyone worked from home.