Daughter sets up mom with college professor on Zoom 'blind date' in hilarious TikTok

Colleges have largely gone virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic — and TikTok users are rooting for one student’s mom to get a date with a professor out of it.

Last week, University of Colorado at Boulder student Aly Oliver posted a hysterical clip to TikTok chronicling the must-see “virtual blind date” saga, which has gone viral with over 9.4 million views, Insider reports.

Warning: Video contains expletive language.

In the video, Oliver’s mom walked into her daughter listening to the professor during a Zoom videoconference, and gushed over the instructor’s good looks.

"Oh my God, that guy is a babe!" the parent exclaimed, as her daughter laughed.

Inspired, Oliver wrote on TikTok that then, she “of course” wanted to introduce them, “so I decided to go on his office hours so she could ‘accidentally’ walk in.”

Then, the women jokingly practiced how Oliver’s mom would walk in during another videoconference in order to “meet” the professor. Before her mom made her grand entrance, Oliver specified that she made sure the professor "knew she was single before" by discussing how her parents were divorced.

When the big moment arrived, Oliver’s mom casually walked into the room and asked if she wanted lunch, and her daughter asked if she’d like to meet her “favorite professor.” Then, Oliver’s mom and the professor casually chatted for a few moments.

“As I told her dad, Aly is one of the best students in the class,” the teacher said.

“Now she’s in love with him,” Oliver later joked.

In response, TikTokkers were captivated by the now-viral saga, which has since received over 2.6 million likes and over 22,000 comments.

“I AM ROOTING FOR HER” one user declared.

“Your mom is so bold it’s inspiring,” another said.

“And that is how she met your stepfather,” one joked.

In a recent update, Oliver candidly disclosed that “not much” has happened yet regarding any potential sparks that may fly between her mom and the professor, citing that they live in two different states and the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

However, she was shocked to see that the initial “blind date” video received five million views the day after she posted it to TikTok.

Compelled to inform her professor, Oliver apologized and offered to take it down — but her teacher offered another interesting proposition instead.

“He was super chill about it though and was like, ‘You can keep it up, as long as you write your paper — about it,’ because we have a paper due Monday,” Oliver said.

“So I’m currently writing a paper on TikTok. That’s college for you,” she laughed. “However, I’m gonna drop my mom's cell phone number at the end of my essay because what do I have to lose?!”

The TikTok community, meanwhile, had a lot of strong opinions about that idea.

“How would you feel about them actually dating though?” one user asked.

“Your GPA… you have your GPA to lose,” another offered.

“Wing woman of the year!” one praised the daughter.