Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Culture

Hundreds of African migrants get into mass brawl, leading to blood-stained streets in Israel

Law enforcement tried to squelch mass brawls with Eritrean migrants in Tel Aviv

By Hannah Grossman Fox News
Published
close
LA should ‘direct their frustrations’ with migrants to Biden admin: Lt. Chris Olivarez Video

LA should ‘direct their frustrations’ with migrants to Biden admin: Lt. Chris Olivarez

Texas Department of Public Safety’s Lt. Chris Olivarez discusses the ongoing migrant crisis with reaction to White House claims on the border and efforts from the city of Los Angeles, Calif. to sue Texas over migrant buses.

Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu threatened to boot illegal aliens residing in Israel amid a bloody weekend of violence and rioting between rival groups in Tel Aviv. 

The bloody brawls took place between pro- and anti-government migrants from Eritrea to protest an event organized by the Eritrean Embassy in Tel Aviv. Those individuals are seeking asylum, claiming their lives or liberty is at risk in the country. 

According to a bystander, the blue shirts indicated the individuals were against the Eritrean government. 

BELGIAN BOY BEATEN TO TEARS, FORCED TO KISS FEET OF SUSPECTED MIGRANTS IN VIDEO, SPARKING OUTCRY

  • eritrean migrants tel aviv
    Image 1 of 2

    Eritrean migrants riot in Tel Aviv. (Getty)

  • Eritrean migrants riot in Tel Aviv.
    Image 2 of 2

    Eritrean migrants riot in Tel Aviv. (Getty)

"Where are the police?" another bystander asked, according to a video of the incident. 

About 30 police officers were injured — with some estimates as high as 50 — as they tried to squelch the rioting and brawls from hundreds of Eritreans, according to the Associated Press. 

Some of the protesters threw rocks at the police, causing law enforcement to use live fire.

AFRICAN ASYLUM SEEKER SMASHES UP GERMAN IMMIGRATION OFFICE, FORCING IT TO GO INTO SHUT DOWN

"Eritreans from both sides faced off with construction lumber, pieces of metal, rocks and at least one axe, tearing through a neighborhood of south Tel Aviv where many asylum seekers live. Protesters smashed shop windows and police cars, and blood spatter was seen on sidewalks. One government supporter was lying in a puddle of blood in a children’s playground," the AP reported. 

Israel Tel Aviv Migrants Eritrea

Anti and pro-government Eritrean migrants brawl in Southern Tel Aviv, Israel. (Twitter/screenshot )

Netanyahu argued that it was hypocritical for the pro-government bloc to claim asylum from their home country. Eritrea is an African country on the Red Sea coast. It shares borders with Ethiopia, Sudan and Djibouti.

Police released a video following the unrest, showing businesses, cars and police vehicles nearly destroyed. 

TRUCKER IN GERMANY DRAGS RADICAL CLIMATE PROTESTER WITH VEHICLE DURING BRUTAL CONFRONTATION

  • israel eritrea migrants tel avivi
    Image 1 of 6

    Israel faces violent brawls from African migrants. (Mishtara)

  • israel eritrea migrants tel avivi
    Image 2 of 6

    Israel faces violent brawls from African migrants. (Mishtara)

  • israel eritrea migrants tel avivi
    Image 3 of 6

    Israel faces violent brawls from African migrants. (Mishtara)

  • israel eritrea migrants tel avivi
    Image 4 of 6

    Israel faces violent brawls from African migrants. (Mishtara)

  • israel eritrea migrants tel avivi
    Image 5 of 6

    Israel faces violent brawls from African migrants. (Mishtara)

  • israel eritrea migrants tel avivi
    Image 6 of 6

    Israel faces violent brawls from African migrants. (Mishtara)

Netanyahu further expressed a threat to send the migrants involved in the violence and property destruction back to Africa. 

"We want harsh measures against the rioters, including the immediate deportation of those who took part," Netanyahu said.

Dozens of migrants were reportedly injured in the clash with police

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Hannah Grossman is a Reporter at Fox News Digital.