Mamdani discourages Hakeem Jeffries' primary challenger, tells city council member to 'focus' on NYC

New York City mayor-elect reportedly urging Chi Ossé not to run against Jeffries

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Mamdani disagrees with candidate potentially primarying Hakeem Jeffries Video

Mamdani disagrees with candidate potentially primarying Hakeem Jeffries

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani was asked on PIX11 about his thoughts on New York City Councilman Chi Ossé potentially running against House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a primary challenge.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani disagreed with a city council member's recent decision to challenge House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in a Democratic primary during a local interview Wednesday.

"Let me talk about Hakeem Jeffries for a moment, who now may face a challenge from Chi Ossé, who is a member of the DSA [Democratic Socialists of America]," PIX11's Dan Mannarino asked Mamdani. 

"You said that there are local issues that Mr. Ossé should be focused on, maybe should remain a councilman. Are you saying he should not run against Hakeem Jeffries?"

"No," Mamdani answered. "I'm saying that I think the focus should be right here on New York City. I respect the work that Council Member Ossé has done."

ZOHRAN MAMDANI REVEALS WHAT HE PLANS TO DISCUSS WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP IN OVAL OFFICE MEETING

Chi Osse speaks in Brooklyn

Chi Ossé, a New York City Council member, filed for a congressional campaign that could potentially challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. (Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"But what does that mean? Should he not run?" Mannarino pressed.

"I think that right now is not the time to be engaging in that kind of a primary. I think the focus should be on delivering on this affordability agenda," Mamdani said.

Ossé filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission on Monday for a congressional campaign that would position him to challenge Jeffries, who is up for re-election in 2026. The New York Post previously reported Mamdani had urged Ossé against challenging Jeffries despite Ossé being considered Mamdani's political ally.

AOC DISTANCES HERSELF FROM HAKEEM JEFFRIES PRIMARY CHALLENGER

Zohran Mamdani campaigning in New York City subway

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani told PIX11 that he has not made any formal endorsements. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

The democratic socialist mayor-elect told Mannarino he has not made any formal endorsements for candidates despite ongoing reports.

"There's a lot of things that I'll read in the newspaper, which will be news to me as well," Mamdani said. "And I think what New Yorkers should know is that every day I wake up, and I think about the affordability agenda. I think there will always be an attempt to make it a story about something else, but the most important thing is, can New Yorkers afford this city?"

Fox News Digital reached out to Ossé and Mamdani's offices for comment but did not immediately receive responses.

SEATTLE'S SOCIALIST MAYOR MAY BE 'LESS CONSTRAINED' THAN MAMDANI, WASHINGTON POST WARNS

Zohran Mamdani after his mayoral election victory.

Reports have suggested that Zohran Mamdani intends to back a Palestinian American activist for a state assembly seat. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Mamdani made his comments after reports suggested he was backing Aber Kawas, a longtime Palestinian American activist, as a candidate for a state assembly seat.

"[Mamdani] told me that while he has tremendous respect for everyone in this race, he has said that he will support Aber in whatever she pursues," Sam McCann, a top political advisor to the Mamdani transition, said, according to a NY Daily News report.

Mamdani has not publicly commented on the race.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

