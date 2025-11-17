Expand / Collapse search
Democratic Party

Gen Z firebrand challenges establishment giant: NYC’s Chi Ossé tees up primary bid against Hakeem Jeffries

Chi Ossé filed congressional campaign paperwork on Monday to challenge the Democratic establishment in New York's 8th Congressional District

Deirdre Heavey By Deirdre Heavey Fox News
Trump says Mamdani would like to meet with him in DC Video

Trump says Mamdani would like to meet with him in DC

The 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts discuss the possible meeting between President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City council member Chi Ossé filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission on Monday for a congressional campaign, positioning him to launch a primary challenge against House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., for New York's 8th Congressional District.

Ossé is a far-left Gen Z activist and political ally of socialist Zohran Mamdani. The New York Post reported last week that Mamdani had urged Ossé against challenging the Democratic House leader.

His campaign marks a direct challenge to the old guard of the Democratic Party establishment from the party's young, progressive wing, and it comes as Democrats are riding high following Mamdani's success in New York City and their gubernatorial wins in New Jersey and Virginia.

Jeffries was reluctant to endorse Mamdani's mayoral campaign after the socialist shocked the political establishment when he secured the Democratic nomination in June. After four months, Jeffries finally offered Mamdani an 11th-hour endorsement ahead of early voting.

'STAY TUNED': JEFFRIES REPEATEDLY DODGES MAMDANI ENDORSEMENT AS SELF-IMPOSED DEADLINE LOOMS

Chi Osse speaks in Brooklyn

Chi Ossé, New York City Council member, speaks as Starbucks Workers United members picket outside a Starbucks store in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.  (Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The party leader's reluctance to endorse Mamdani exposed a Democratic Party rift that has been brewing since Republicans won major gains in 2024, leaving Democrats without clear party leadership to respond to President Donald Trump's sweeping second-term agenda.

FIRST ON FOX: NEW SITE EXPOSES NYC MAYORAL CANDIDATE ZOHRAN MAMDANI’S 'RADICAL' RECORD — IN HIS OWN WORDS

New York's 8th Congressional District covers part of Brooklyn. Ossé currently represents Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant and North Crown Heights neighborhoods.

He began his career in politics as an organizer during the Black Lives Matter movement of 2020 and was elected to City Council in 2021 at 23 years old, becoming the youngest member of the Council and its first Gen Z member.

Hakeem Jeffries

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill on Nov. 3, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Ossé filed a statement of organization for "Chi Osse for Congress," through Katz Compliance, a political campaign finance provider. He has not released an official statement announcing his candidacy.

But responding to criticism that just last month he said, "It would take a very dire situation in order for me to even consider spending the rest of my 20s in DC. Just to be clear, I'm not running for Congress," Ossé wrote on X on Monday afternoon that it "seems like we’re in a dire situation."

Zohran Mamdani

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks to members of the media at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Jeffries is up for re-election next year as Democrats battle to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm elections. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Jeffries, Mamdani and Ossé for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

