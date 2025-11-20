Zohran Mamdani reveals what he plans to discuss with President Trump in Oval Office meeting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani spoke to MS NOW on Thursday about what he planned to discuss with President Donald Trump during their Friday meeting.

Host Chris Hayes asked Mamdani if the meeting was "real," as the democratic socialist mayor-elect explained his team reached out because of the commitment he made to New Yorkers that he would be willing to meet with anyone as long as it's to the benefit of the residents of the city.

Hayes asked Mamdani what he planned to get out of the meeting with Trump, and said that a lot of people underestimate the president.

"I want to just speak plainly to the president about what it means to actually stand up for New Yorkers, and the way in which New Yorkers are struggling to afford the city. And frankly, cost of living is something that I heard time and time again from New Yorkers about why they voted for Donald Trump," Mamdani said.

"And this is something that is only continued in the last few months of this year, where we’re hearing about childcare concerns, rent concerns, ConEd concerns, even just getting on the bus, just $2.90. And just to make it clear to the president that this is what we’re talking about, these are the stakes for New Yorkers and their ability to keep calling the city their home," Mamdani continued.

Trump announced his meeting with Mamdani on Thursday in a post to Truth Social.

"Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21," Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday evening. "Further details to follow."

The meeting would mark the first encounter between Trump and Mamdani since the democratic socialist’s victory in New York's mayoral race earlier this month. Mamdani, a state assemblyman from Queens known for his progressive platform, is set to take office in January amid heightened anticipation from both political and business leaders.

Mamdani campaigned on proposed measures such as free bus service, city-owned grocery stores, and a rent freeze.

Trump has called Mamdani a "communist," which the mayor-elect has rejected.

