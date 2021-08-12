MSNBC analyst compares Republican party to multiple terrorist organizations: 'Vanilla ISIS'

MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance compared the Republican party to multiple terrorist organizations Wednesday, joining host Joy Reid in likening it to an "insurgency," as well as ISIS, Al Qaeda and the Irish Republican Army (IRA).

"The Republican Party … is an insurgency and is housing an insurgency," Reid said during a discussion about QAnon conspiracy theories.

She asked Nance to predict what would happen when one of the theories concerning former President Donald Trump didn't come true, such as the fringe notion that he could retake office this week.

"Scaring is caring, Malcolm, so I’m going to allow you to do this," she said. "On August 13 or 14, just a few days from now, the QAnon believers, which is now a substantial portion of the Republican base, believe that Donald Trump will be reinstated as president through some magic that they only understand. When that doesn’t happen, then what?"

Nance avoided directly answering the question and instead claimed that QAnon had taken over the ideology of the Republican Party and the belief all Democrats were inherently evil and must be destroyed was now the standard within the conservative base.

"The Republican Party — you know, I used to joke that they were Vanilla ISIS, right?" Nance said. "They were like ISIS. They were like Al Qaeda in the sense that they radicalized online, they would meet together in secret, and they did all of these activities, which were very much like a terrorist insurgency."

Without providing evidence, Nance claimed the party had shifted to be more like Sinn Fein, a mainstream Irish nationalist party operating in Ireland and Northern Ireland. He also compared them to the IRA, a paramilitary group that sought to end British rule in Northern Ireland.

"These guys view themselves as this fanciful group of patriotic freedom fighters, the second coming of the Sons of Liberty. And there are many of them who are preparing for Civil War right now," Nance said. "All the shame that we tried to give them after January 6th, that’s gone. There are many of them right now that are ready to fight. And we’re seeing politicians in the statehouses and the Capitol who are actually pushing them subliminally to fight."

Nance provided no evidence for his claims as to what groups of Republicans were perpetrating the alleged actions, nor names of specific members of Congress encouraging people to fight.

The left-wing analyst has a history of pushing conspiracy theories, including Russia-related ones during the Trump administration, as well the questionable theory that homophobic and offensive blog posts allegedly made by Reid in the 2000s were a result of a hack, despite her admission to writing posts with similar content around the same time.

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.