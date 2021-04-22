Expand / Collapse search
Psaki calling Columbus police shooting 'systemic racism' example of 'mindless woke-ism': Henninger

WSJ editorial page deputy editor tells 'The Story' White House seems 'detached from reality'

Psaki 'systemic racism' characterization of Columbus shooting proves admin 'detached from reality:' Dan HenningerVideo

Psaki 'systemic racism' characterization of Columbus shooting proves admin 'detached from reality:' Dan Henninger

Deputy editor of the WSJ editorial page and 'Outnumbered' co-host Emily Compagno react to White House press secretary on 'The Story'

Wall Street Journal editorial page deputy editor and Fox News contributor Dan Henninger told "The Story" Thursday that White House press secretary Jen Psaki's characterization of Tuesday's Columbus, Ohio police shooting as "system racism" proves "how detached from reality" the Biden administration is. 

HENNINGER: "I think its very upsetting, Martha, to hear the spokesman for the president of the United States engage in what I can only describe as mindless woke-ism. By the time she said that, many people had seen the police footage, the body camera [footage] of what actually happened. It was clearly a situation in which this woman, 16-year-old, was trying to kill two people with a knife. The police had about twelve seconds to respond after they got out of the car. It was a case study and a situation in which the police were called to deal with a highly deadly situation. 

For Jen Psaki, speaking for the president of the United States to say "this is an example of police abuse and systemic racism in society," I think diminishes the idea of that. Many people are trying to address it in good faith and when she talks about something like this as simply systemic racism, it makes people recoil and ask, what is the president of the United States talking about? How detached from reality can they get?

This is one of the problems people are having with this argument about police brutality. There’s a lot of violent crime in the cities around this country. The critics of the police seem to be suggesting that if police practices changed or policing was even reduced, as the left argues, that somehow this violent crime would diminish or go away. It seems illogical. So the question is, what precisely are they proposing that the police do to end this extraordinary level of violence happening in America’s cities right now?

