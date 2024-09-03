Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Major UK university to remove term 'Anglo-Saxon' to 'decolonize' curriculum

Such overhauls are allegedly aimed at 'undercutting nationalist narratives’ a source told UK's The Telegraph

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
A British college that offers courses in medieval history is reportedly scrutinizing multiple historical terms out of concern that they evoke nationalism.

British news outlet The Telegraph reported that the term "Anglo-Saxon" is under scrutiny at the University of Nottingham. "In a move to ‘decolonise the curriculum,’ professors have renamed a masters course in Viking and Anglo-Saxon Studies as Viking and Early Medieval English Studies," the outlet reported. 

In addition, the same source also reported that a module within the program titled "Research Methods in Viking and Anglo-Saxon Studies" has had the "Anglo-Saxon" term removed in favor of "Early Medieval English." It also claimed that English literature module "A Tale of Seven Kingdoms: Anglo-Saxon and Viking-Age England from Bede to Alfred the Great" was also renamed "Early medieval England from Bede to Alfred the Great."

University of Nottingham

The University of Nottingham, a British college that specializes in medieval history, is reportedly scrutinizing multiple historical terms out of concern that they evoke nationalism. Picture date: Tuesday June 13, 2023. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

MUSEUM WARNS HISTORIC LANDSCAPE PAINTINGS CAN EVOKE ‘DARKER SIDE’ OF ‘NATIONALIST FEELING’

Anglo-Saxons aren’t the only identity being scrutinized either. "The university has also said it is seeking to ‘problematize the term ‘Viking’’ in its tuition," the Telegraph reported, noting that "It comes amid concerns over the connections of ‘race, empire, Nazism" to Norse culture and mythology.’"

On Nottingham University’s website, there is an extensive page about "Decolonising the curriculum in English Studies" such as work to emphasize "Black communities" and to "problematise nationalist discourses which privilege white, English-speaking citizens in the UK and USA."

England itself is named after the medieval Anglo-Saxon people, but their very identity has become a cultural lightning rod in academia. The term "Anglo-Saxon" has more recently been used to describe the cultural origin of America's settlers, such as when Thomas Jefferson wanted the Anglo-Saxon founders of England represented on America's national seal, arguing they are "from whom we claim the honor of being descended, and whose political principles and form of government we have assumed." WASP, or White Anglo-Saxon Protestant, still remains a sociological term among Americans to this day.

The Telegraph reported that "The move follows a pledge made in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests to decolonise the curriculum, a term denoting a move away from Western-centered material and the dominance of ‘White voices’ in academia."

The same source also claimed that "Teaching staff at Nottingham also ensure that module content aims at ‘undercutting nationalist narratives’ and ‘essentialist ideas’ about nationality, meaning the belief that English identity is distinct and confers fundamental characteristics."

viking festival march

Viking re-enactors during the Jorvik Viking Festival in York, England. The festival celebrates York's rich Norse heritage with a programme of events, including living history encampments, markets, workshops, talks, tours and dramatic combat performances. Picture date: Saturday February 17, 2024.  (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)

MUSEUM OF AMERICAN WOMEN TO FEATURE 'TRANSGENDER WOMEN' IN ORDER TO BE 'INCLUSIVE'

Nottingham University is one of multiple institutions that are combating the term or very idea of "Anglo-Saxon" peoples in order to combat nationalism among ethnically English people around the world.

In May, Cambridge University Press said it was "delighted" to rename a decades-old historical journal "Anglo-Saxon England" as "Early Medieval England and its Neighbours." Cambridge’s Department of Anglo-Saxon, Norse & Celtic studies has also reportedly worked to "dismantle the basis of myths of nationalism" by arguing not only that Anglo-Saxons did not exist as a distinct ethnic group, but that there are no "coherent" Scottish, Irish and Welsh ethnic identities either.

Smithsonian Latino museum is a ‘bad project’: Mike Gonzalez Video

Fox News Digital reached out to Nottingham University and did not receive an immediate reply. 

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.