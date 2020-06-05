Mainstream media falsely frames Trump's 'great day' George Floyd remarks on jobs report instead of equality under law

The vast majority of the mainstream media falsely framed President Trump's remarks about George Floyd being "happy" about the ongoing pursuit for equality under the law to being about the positive jobs report.

During his Rose Garden presser on Friday, which mostly touted the shocking jobs report that revealed 2.5 million people are back to work, Trump took a moment to address the injustice Floyd faced from the Minneapolis Police and how he strongly believes change will happen following his death.

"Equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender, or creed," Trump said. "They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement. They have to receive it. We all saw what happened last week. We can't let that happen."

He continued, "Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying, 'This is a great day that's happening for our country.' It's a great day for him. It's a great day for everybody. This is a great day for everybody. This is a great day in terms of equality. It's really what our Constitution requires and it's what our country is all about."

TRUMP HITS PBS' YAMICHE ALCINDOR FOR ASKING HOW '.1 PERCENT' BLACK UNEMPLOYMENT GROWTH IS A 'VICTORY

However, dozens of media outlets took Trump's "great day" comments and framed them as though George Floyd should be happy about the jobs report.

At the press conference, NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander attempted to ask the president, "How would a better economy have protected George Floyd?"

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlin Collins tweeted the quote in reference to the jobs numbers, which was amplified by a retweet from CNN anchor Jake Tapper to his 2.5 million Twitter followers.

NY TIMES EDITOR BARI WEISS SAYS THERE'S A 'CIVIL WAR' WITHIN PAPER AMID TOM COTTON UPROAR

Politico health care reporter Adam Cancryn shared a brief clip of Trump's remarks, but captioned it, "Trump imagining George Floyd’s reaction to the jobs numbers."

CBS News correspondent Vladimir Duthiers similarly shared the clip, claiming that Trump's remarks about Floyd being pleased with the jobs numbers were, ironically, "unbelievable."

That clip now has over 3 million views.

BROADCAST NETS SPEND OVER 700 MINUTES ON GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS, 5 MINUTES ON RIOT DEATHS

New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker similarly echoed the inaccurate information, tweeting that Trump "suggested" that Floyd "would be happy" with the jobs numbers.

Baker later deleted the tweet after being called out by critics, claiming "there's some question" regarding what Trump was referring to.

ABC News, The Associated Press, The New York Times, Business Insider, Newsweek, Bloomberg all shared similar headlines and tweets.

CNN attempted to muddy the waters with its headline "Trump invokes George Floyd's name while taking economic victory lap."

Many of the same outlets then doubled down on the false framing when reporting on former Vice President Joe Biden attacks on Trump using the same false framing in remarks he gave Friday afternoon.

Esquire Magazine boldly declared in its headline, "This Is the Most Singularly Batsh*t Crazy Thing Any President Has Said Out Loud in Public."

Yahoo News similarly ran the headline: "Trump says he hopes George Floyd 'is looking down' and celebrating jobs report: 'This is a great day for him.'"

NPR falsely reported that Trump "seemed to proclaim that George Floyd, whose killing by police in Minneapolis has sparked over a week of protests, would be happy with the economic news."

NY TIMES ISSUES 'MEA CULPA,' SAYS TOM COTTON OP-ED ON GEORGE FLOYD RIOTS 'RUSHED,' FAILED TO MEET STANDARDS

The Daily Beast, after running Trump's quote in an ambiguous headline, falsely led its report, "After touting new jobs numbers and mentioning the ongoing protests, Trump on Friday suggested George Floyd is “looking down” and celebrating “a great day for everybody.”

Washington Post reporter Philip Bump ran a list of everything Trump "talked about," but misleadingly separated Trump's call for "equal justice under the law" with his "great day" comment about Floyd as if they were two completely different thoughts. Bump highlighted what was apparently in Trump's prepared remarks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington Post opinion writer Paul Waldman, after taking Trump's quote out of context falsely claimed, "Yes, you read that right: The president asserted that George Floyd is gazing down from heaven, overjoyed that the economy added some jobs last month. I guess there’s no more need for protests.