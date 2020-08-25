Mainstream media avoids Pelosi's 'enemies of the state' attack on Trump, GOP lawmakers

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leveled explosive attacks against President Trump and GOP lawmakers, declaring them as "enemies of the state" over their opposition to universal mail-in voting, but her rhetoric went unmentioned by most of the mainstream media.

Pelosi made the comments during an interview on MSNBC, suggesting that Russia isn't the only one who will be interfering in the upcoming election.

"The Russians were there and they are there now 24/7 trying to interfere in our election, but they're not the only ones," Pelosi said. "We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. And sadly, the domestic enemies to our voting system and our honoring of the Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States."

PELOSI CALLS TRUMP, GOP LAWMAKERS 'DOMESTIC ENEMIES,' 'ENEMIES OF THE STATE' OVER MAIL-IN VOTING OPPOSITION

She later continued, "They’re doing everything they can [to] suppress the vote with their actions, scare people, intimidate by saying law enforcement will be there, diminish the role of the postal system in all of this. It’s really actually shameful. Enemies of the state."

While Pelosi made those remarks on MSNBC, the network apparently swept its own interview under the rug, not mentioning her attacks on Republicans again.

CNN, as well as the news programs on ABC, CBS, and NBC all ignored the interview.

Pelosi's comments were also avoided by The New York Times, The Washington Post and Politico.