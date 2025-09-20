Maher blasts Hollywood liberals for not acknowledging Charlie Kirk's assassination at the Emmys

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Real Time" host Bill Maher called out Hollywood liberals Friday for not acknowledging the Sept. 10 assassination of Charlie Kirk at the Emmys.

"The left does have this bad attitude of go no contact," Maher said during a panel discussion. "I mean, at the Emmys, would it have killed someone to get up there, since they all want to talk about their politics, would it kill somebody to get up there- not give a speech about how much they liked Charlie Kirk, just to say, 'We had a political assassination this week. And that's wrong.' They would have been booed off the stage because he was on the wrong team. So you're not even allowed to say that."

"Could you imagine if a left-wing person was assassinated that week? The whole show would have been about that," Maher added.

Sunday's 77th Primetime Emmy Awards made no reference to the horrific murder of the Turning Point USA co-founder, which occurred just days before television's big night. Emmy host Nate Bargatze previously said he planned to avoid political topics during his stint.

"I know there's heartbreaking stuff that's been happening right now, but I want this night to be an escape, and I think that's why I was brought on," he told Entertainment Weekly on Thursday.

While Kirk went unmentioned, there were multiple political moments at the Emmys.

When receiving her award for best supporting actress in a comedy, "Hacks" star Hannah Einbinder concluded her speech by saying, "F--- ICE and free Palestine!"

Television Academy chair Cris Abrego used a segment honoring the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to criticize Congress for defunding CPB, a line that drew boos from the audience.

In an interview with Variety on the Emmys red carpet, actor Javier Bardem talked about the keffiyeh scarf he wore to the event.

"Here I am today, denouncing the genocide in Gaza," Bardem said. "I am talking about the IAGS, the International Association of Genocide Scholars, who study thoroughly genocide and has declared it is a genocide. That’s why we ask for a commercial and diplomatic blockade and also sanctions on Israel to stop the genocide. Free Palestine."

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.