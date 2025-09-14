Emmys host Nate Bargatze promises no political jokes at awards show after Kirk assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Nate Nargatze told Entertainment Weekly Sunday that he never had plans to reference the Charlie Kirk assassination or politics ahead of the 2025 Emmy Awards.

"I know there's heartbreaking stuff that's been happening right now, but I want this night to be an escape, and I think that's why I was brought on," Bargatze said in an EW interview previewing the award show that will air Sunday.

The first-time Emmy host continued, "I think a lot of people are watching, I know they watch my stand-up for that reason, so I just don't wanna break that trust that I have in them, and just make the night be a fun night."

Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on Wednesday during a campus event at Utah Valley University.

Bargatze called Kirk’s assassination "the saddest thing in the world" and explained that he wanted his show to be a "fun, silly night" away from the news.

He added that he also never planned on roasting celebrities in an offensive way, saying he wasn’t aiming "to just go be mean to everybody."

"Basically, I don't want to, when I see them afterwards, it to be weird. I want them to be fun and good-natured and them be good sports about it," Bargatze said.

The Tennessee native comedian has made a name for himself through his more clean-cut, family-friendly comedic style based on his upbringing as a Christian.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Bargatze emphasized that while he doesn’t shy away from his faith, his aim was reach out to as many people as possible to "have a great time."

"It doesn't matter what religion you are. It doesn't matter what your politics are," Bargatze said. "I don't think I need to guide you in any direction. I can tell you who I am. This is why I tend to be that way, and then I steer it in a direction that welcomes everybody. Whether you're not a Christian or you're conservative or Democrat or whatever you are, that's not what this is about."

Over the past two decades, Bargatze, who has hosted "Saturday Night Live" twice and has a handful of Netflix specials in the books, has often leaned on his Christian upbringing to help shape his comedy.

