Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Emmys host Nate Bargatze promises no political jokes at awards show after Kirk assassination

The first-time Emmy host called Charlie Kirk's assassination 'the saddest thing in the world'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Emmy host Nate Bargatze won’t shy away from faith during TV’s biggest night Video

Emmy host Nate Bargatze won’t shy away from faith during TV’s biggest night

Nate Bargatze will be hosting the Emmys for the first time. The Tennessee native told Fox News Digital how his Christian upbringing helped shape his comedy career.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Nate Nargatze told Entertainment Weekly Sunday that he never had plans to reference the Charlie Kirk assassination or politics ahead of the 2025 Emmy Awards. 

"I know there's heartbreaking stuff that's been happening right now, but I want this night to be an escape, and I think that's why I was brought on," Bargatze said in an EW interview previewing the award show that will air Sunday.

The first-time Emmy host continued, "I think a lot of people are watching, I know they watch my stand-up for that reason, so I just don't wanna break that trust that I have in them, and just make the night be a fun night."

NATE BARGATZE FEELS HIGHER CALLING IN SUCCESSFUL COMEDY CAREER

Charlie Kirk looks into the crowd at a Utah event.

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on Wednesday during a campus event at Utah Valley University. 

Bargatze called Kirk’s assassination "the saddest thing in the world" and explained that he wanted his show to be a "fun, silly night" away from the news.

He added that he also never planned on roasting celebrities in an offensive way, saying he wasn’t aiming "to just go be mean to everybody."

"Basically, I don't want to, when I see them afterwards, it to be weird. I want them to be fun and good-natured and them be good sports about it," Bargatze said.

JAY LENO CALLS CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION THE 'DEATH OF FREE SPEECH'

Emmy statuettes in 2021

Comedian Nate Bargatze promised a more clean-cut Emmy Awards ahead of his hosting. ( Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The Tennessee native comedian has made a name for himself through his more clean-cut, family-friendly comedic style based on his upbringing as a Christian.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Bargatze emphasized that while he doesn’t shy away from his faith, his aim was reach out to as many people as possible to "have a great time."

"It doesn't matter what religion you are. It doesn't matter what your politics are," Bargatze said. "I don't think I need to guide you in any direction. I can tell you who I am. This is why I tend to be that way, and then I steer it in a direction that welcomes everybody. Whether you're not a Christian or you're conservative or Democrat or whatever you are, that's not what this is about."

COMEDIAN NATE BARGATZE SAYS DISNEY HAS ABANDONED ITS AUDIENCE AS HE TALKS ABOUT BUILDING RIVAL MEDIA EMPIRE

Nate Bargatze

Comedian Nate Bargatze has become famous for his clean-cut style of comedy. (Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Over the past two decades, Bargatze, who has hosted "Saturday Night Live" twice and has a handful of Netflix specials in the books, has often leaned on his Christian upbringing to help shape his comedy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue