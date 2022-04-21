Col. Macgregor: Biden wrongly conveying state of Ukraine, warns how western half could become 'firing range'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden continues to attempt to make the public believe his actions toward Ukraine will be substantially helpful toward the outcome in its conflict with Russia, but that might not be completely true, retired Col. Douglas Macgregor told Fox News on Thursday.

Macgregor, who served in the Gulf War, predicted on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that despite $1 billion in weapons and other aid being to Ukraine paid for by American tax dollars, that will not be enough to turn the tide.

He analyzed the battlefield and told host Tucker Carlson the military fighting going on in the eastern Donbas region and stretching along the seacoast is the "final annihilation of what remains of Ukraine's best forces" in that area.

Macgregor also surmised that Biden believes his actions will lead to a settlement with the Kremlin.

"I really think the president and his supporting advisers believe that somehow or another, they're going to arrive at a negotiating table in the future where they will be able to dictate terms to Moscow," he said.

"And that's not going to happen."

If the Russians do not eventually seek detente, Macgregor predicted Western Ukraine will "just become a firing range."

Putin's troops have shown that their chief interests lie in the eastern half of Ukraine, Macgregor said. When artillery or other weapons show up in the west, they won't send troops but instead attack from miles away, he concluded, noting that the distance across the country is about the same as from Missouri to New York.

"The Russians have never been interested in crossing the Dnieper River. They were always interested in destroying the Ukrainian forces – that job's about through," he said, referring to the river that splits Kyiv.

"So I think the sad truth of the matter is that this is a proxy war in which we're sending large numbers of Ukrainians to die without any real hope that will attain anything of importance to them."