Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg on death of al-Qaeda leader: Let's 'verify we got the guy'

Retired general Keith Kellogg reacted to the death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

KEITH KELLOGG: I’m not going to lose any sleep tonight about al-Zawahri being killed. He was a thug. He was actually the mastermind behind bin Laden, the brains behind the outfit, sort of like the chief operating officer. We were able to find him and kill him. President Biden was right. We’re going to find you, and we’re going to kill you regardless of what it takes, and I think having a $25 million bounty on your head helps a lot as well. Over time, we are going to be able to ferret these guys out and find them.

Here’s the concern that I do have. The concern that I’ve got. Let’s make sure we verify we’ve got the guy. When we killed bin Laden we were able to verify we got him. When we killed Baghdadi we were able to verify we got him. When we killed Soleimani we were able to verify we’ve got him. Let’s make sure we verify that we actually got this guy so we are able to ensure the American people it was a good strike. President Trump was right. President Biden was right.

We have said you can attack these guys from a distance. When you have things like the predator and global hawk with great loiter time, ability to strike from a distance, we said you don’t need troops on the ground. President Trump said that. President Biden said that. He got out of Afghanistan in a very messy way, but I think the fact is true.

