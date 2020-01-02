Political reaction to Baghdad rocket attack killing Iranian general

American leaders praised the death of Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, who was killed with six others during an American airstrike on Friday that targeted Baghdad's international airport.

The Pentagon confirmed the attack was ordered by President Trump.

"At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization," the agency said in a statement.

Friday's deadly attack comes amid tensions between Washington and Tehran after a New Year's Eve attack by Iranian-backed militias on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. In response, the Pentagon launched its own offensive and announced it would deploy 750 Army troops to the region.

The attack on the embassy followed U.S. airstrikes that killed 25 fighters of the Kataeb Hezbollah in Iraq, which is backed by Iran. The strikes were retaliation for the killing of an American contractor and the wounding of Iraqi service members during a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told Fox News the death of the Quds Force leader was "long overdue."

"What escalated the situation was when Iran’s militias killed an American a few days ago," Waltz said.

Soleimani, one of Iran's military leaders, was killed Friday along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, Iraqi officials said.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters Thursday morning that the U.S. would take "take preemptive action" to protect Americans.

Other congressional leaders applauded Friday's attack, citing Soleimani's history of supporting groups that killed American service members.

"This is very simple: General Soleimani is dead because he was an evil bastard who murdered Americans," Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in a statement. "The President made the brave and right call, and Americans should be proud of our servicemembers who got the job done.

"Tehran is on edge -- the mullahs have already slaughtered at least a thousand innocent Iranians -- and before they lash out further they should know that the U.S. military can bring any and all of these IRGC butchers to their knees," Sasse added.

Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio said the Quds Force chose the path of escalation with the U.S.

"Facing repeated #IRGC attacks the U.S. & @potus exercised admirable restraint while setting clear red lines & the consequences for crossing them #Iran’s Quds Force chose the path of escalation They are entirely to blame for bringing about the dangerous moment now before us," he tweeted.

Rep. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., tweeted the general was "an enemy of the United State. That's not a question."

President Trump didn't comment about the airstrikes but tweeted a photo of the American flag.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican representing New York state, called Soleimani's death "necessary justice served."

Soleimani was designated a terrorist and sanctioned by the U.S. in 2005 for supporting terrorism. In April 2019, the State Department said Iran was responsible for the deaths of 608 American troops during the Iraq War.

Soleimani was the head of those Iranian and Iranian-backed forces carrying out operations killing American troops, the agency said. It said the general orchestrated the deaths of U.S. personnel in Iraq from 2003 to 2011.

White House hopeful Andrew Yang blasted the military operation, saying a strategy of de-escalation is needed to protect people in the region.

"War with Iran is the last thing we need and is not the will of the American people. We should be acting to deescalate tensions and protect our people in the region," 2020 White House hopeful Andrew Yang tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called the Iranian general a mastermind of "Iran's reign of terror for decades, including the deaths of hundreds of Americans. "

"Tonight, he got what he richly deserved, and all those American soldiers who died by his hand also got what they deserved: justice. America is safer now after Soleimani’s demise," he continued.