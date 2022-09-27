'Love is the answer, but I own a handgun just in case:' Sen. John Kennedy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy gave his take on what can cure the current state of rampant crime nationwide Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: If we want to get control of this crime problem that we have, we're going to have to do a couple of things. Number one, we're going to have to have more cops. In New Orleans, in my state, [it] needs 2,000 cops on the street -- we've got less than 1,000.

Number two, we're going to have to pay our cops. You're not going to get cops to work in this woke environment without paying them. Number three, and this might be the most important: Our political leaders need to stand behind our cops.

Law enforcement cops have about 60 million encounters every year with the American people. Do some of them go bad? Sure. Are there cases of police brutality? A handful. And they're almost always prosecuted. The truth is that most cops will leave you alone unless you do illegal stuff. And our political leadership has got to stand behind them.

Number four, we've got to get rid of these prosecutors whose mantra is, "See no evil, hear no evil, prosecute no evil." And number five, I would tell people, if you care to, avail yourself of your privileges under the Second Amendment. Now, I've said this before, and I mean it. I believe love is the answer. I do. But I also own a handgun, just in case.

