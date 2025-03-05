Young father killed by illegal immigrant highlights 'betrayal' of sanctuary cities, says Republican

Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins, a Republican, said during a House Oversight Committee hearing on sanctuary cities that President Donald Trump has "ripped the curtains from the rods," revealing the impact of the Biden administration’s illegal immigration policy and sanctuary policies across America.

Testifying during the hearing were New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, all of whom are Democrats and oversee cities with sanctuary city policies.

Higgins said that "Americans are fed up with this betrayal of oath" and that mayors will be "held accountable" for upholding sanctuary policies that ban or limit law enforcement from cooperating with ICE to deport dangerous criminal illegal immigrants.

Higgins pointed to the case of Welsey Hayes, a young Louisiana husband and father, who he said was killed by an illegal immigrant in Texas, leaving behind his wife, Olivia Hayes, and daughter, Anne Marie.

"The policies of these mayors and our previous president have consequences, real-life consequences," said Higgins. "I have a family here today, Mr. Chairman, who lost their beautiful loved one."

"This young man was killed by an illegal immigrant in Texas that never should have been in our country," he continued. "He'll never be here to raise his daughter, Anne Marie, and to love and cherish and honor and uphold his beautiful wife, Olivia."

Raising his voice, Higgins took aim at the mayors, saying: "You mayors, you have a responsibility not just to your communities and citizens you're sworn to serve but by extension to the entire republic."

"All you want to talk to the children, separation of children," he said. "If you commit a felony in America, you get arrested and prosecuted and convicted and incarcerated. You can expect to be separated from your children. But let me say there's a sunset to that separation, because when you do your time, you'll be released. You can return to your family. This young man will never return to his family, and he should have never been removed from his family if we had a president and heads of our municipalities that were willing to uphold the federal law that exists."

"Three months ago we were at the tail end of four years of millions and millions of illegals coming into our country, [it] was out of control. The only thing that has happened since then is we had an election in November, and now we're not pulling the curtain back, we have ripped the curtain from the rods. We have revealed to America just how fast we could have secured our border if you had an executive that was willing to enforce the law," he said. "America is moving into a new era of enforcement of our own laws. Welcome to it."