Los Angeles Times mocked after dedicating new beat to celebrating Kamala Harris: ‘Blatant hagiography’

The mainstream media’s love affair with Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t appear to be wrapping up anytime soon.

The Los Angeles Times was ridiculed on social media Tuesday after announcing it would launch "Covering Kamala Harris," a project described as "a beat dedicated to her historic rise to the White House."

"Covering Kamala Harris" was announced last week when the Los Angeles newspaper unveiled an Instagram account dedicated to Harris. As of Tuesday, the Instagram account had 13 posts praising Harris, featuring various photos and quotes.

"Kamala Harris is all kinds of firsts: the first woman, woman of color, Black woman, mixed-race woman and South Asian elected to national office. And then of course there are her California roots," the first Instagram caption stated.

"Introducing Covering Kamala Harris, the Los Angeles Times’ new section about all aspects of Harris’ career – her political significance, her sometimes shifting political stances and her efforts to build a foreign policy resume," the paper announced.

"Kamala Harris is the first vice president who is Black, South Asian, female and the direct descendants of immigrants," the Times wrote to promote the project on Twitter.

"It'd be nice if the media gave Biden and Harris a few weeks to settle into power before beating them up this way. Sheesh. I mean, I'm as in favor of an adversarial press as the next person, but there are limits or decency and respect," journalist Glenn Greenwald joked.

The paper was swiftly lampooned when it promoted the project on Twitter on Tuesday. Many critics mocked the over-the-top fawning, while some questioned whether or not she is truly the first direct descendant of immigrants. Others said the type of coverage simply isn’t journalism:

The Los Angeles Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harris has quickly emerged as a darling of the liberal media. Last week, the Washington Post removed an unflattering tidbit about Harris from a 2019 feature and republished a new version of the story that is friendlier to her -- but eventually restored a link to the original after widespread backlash.