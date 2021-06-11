Lori Lightfoot blasts Daily Caller lawsuit, defends 'discriminatory' interview policy against white reporters

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot took aim Friday at the discrimination lawsuit filed against her by the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) and defended her widely panned interview policy that discriminated against white reporters.

The far-left Democrat stated during an appearance on CNN that the lawsuit was "frivolous," and attempted to justify her policy only granting interviews to minority reporters by claiming she "started a long overdue conversation about diversity in newsrooms."

In an apparent swipe at the lawsuit and the criticism of Lightfoot over the interview policy, anchor John Berman noted that he was "a white guy," but that he was still conducting the interview. Berman also pointed out that the policy was effective for allegedly only one day.

"Well, the lawsuit is completely frivolous. I'd use a more colorful term if we weren’t on TV," Lightfoot responded. "But here’s the thing: I’m the mayor of the third largest city in the country. I’m an African-American woman, to state the obvious. Every day when I look out across my podium, I don’t see people who look like me, but more to the point, I don’t see people who reflect the richness and diversity of the city."

"I started a long overdue conversation about diversity in newsrooms, in coverage. You all are the mirrors on society. You reflect with a critical and important lens the news of the day. You hold public officials like me accountable. You must be diverse," the mayor insisted.

Lightfoot added that her hope was the conversation "pricked the consciousness" of people who make the hiring decisions in Chicago media and across the country. "We've got to do better," she implored.

Berman did not push Lightfoot further on the policy or the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed on May 27 by DCNF reporter Thomas Catenacci and Judicial Watch, a conservative non-partisan foundation, following the announcement of Lightfoot's policy on social media on May 19, and repeated, multi-day requests for an interview. All of the requests went unanswered, according to the Daily Caller.