Lockheed Martin CEO shares path to making Trump's 'Golden Dome' missile shield a reality

Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet said President Donald Trump ’s proposed "Golden Dome" missile shield for the United States is a "fantastic vision" for the country as defense contracting companies work to implement the commander-in-chief’s bold idea by the end of his term.

"We'll be able to use the Golden Dome concept to make sure the country is increasingly protected against hypersonic threats," Taiclet said in an exclusive interview Tuesday on "Special Report."

Trump unveiled his ambitious missile defense plan at the White House last week, which he says will be operational by the time he leaves office. The announcement comes as the United States faces growing threats from adversaries around the world who are making significant inroads in artificial intelligence and drone technology.

North Korea, China and Russia denounced Trump’s missile shield plan following its announcement.

The system is estimated to cost roughly $175 billion and will use space-based sensors , interceptors and other advanced missile defense technologies.

Approximately $25 billion dollars for the Golden Dome missile defense system is included in the 2025 budget reconciliation bill, which was narrowly passed by the U.S. House late last week.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated in a May report that the space-based interceptors could cost between $161 billion and $542 billion over 20 years.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a former "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host, touted Trump’s announcement as a "game-changing" security investment for generations of Americans.

"The Golden Dome will progressively protect our nation from aerial attacks from any foe. Within the last four decades, our adversaries have developed more advanced and lethal long-range weapons than ever before, including ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles capable of striking the homeland with either conventional or nuclear warheads," he said in a statement .

Taiclet told Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier the missile defense system will take time to implement, and it’s up to industry leaders to take the government’s priority list and provide information on the feasibility of its demands.

"What's the geography you're trying to protect? What's the location? And what's the area of that geography? What types of attacks are you trying to project against?" he asked. "Is it drones, small drones, large ones, hypersonic missiles, ballistic missiles?"

The Lockheed Martin executive called for collaboration between other defense contracting companies, as well as tech titans like Microsoft, Meta and Nvidia, to create the best defense system possible.

The White House has not yet officially announced which company or companies could receive the government contract for the Golden Dome missile defense system.