Liz Peek says Trump campaign must get 'succinct and coherent campaign message' out to voters

Fox News contributor Liz Peek told “Outnumbered Overtime” Friday that she found it “astonishing” that the Trump campaign does not have a short, snappy message prepared to appeal to voters.

“I think he has to talk about rebuilding the economy that, after all, he put in place and built in place and had in place as recently as February,” Peek said.

“Don’t forget, everything was humming along and his chances of reelection were extremely strong,” Peek said.

In an op-ed published by The Hill Thursday, Peek said Trump was "down but not out" in his campaign for reelection against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"He has climbed out of an approval ditch before, and he can do it again," wrote Peek, who went on to suggest that might happen if a "backlash forms against the growing violence and intolerance of the left, and Democratic leaders remain mum. The coronavirus continues to become less dangerous, undermining the media’s constant alarmism.

"The stutter-step re-opening [sic] of the economy accelerates, providing surging growth and jobs in the months leading up to the election," Peek continued. "Biden begins to campaign in earnest and fails to excite his party. Trump becomes more disciplined and focused on re-election [sic]."

Peek told host Harris Faulkner Friday that Trump "has to have a very clearly defined message: pro-America, America first, American workers first." She added that Trump was correct to claim that Joe Biden had "plagiarized" the president with the Democrat's "Buy American" push.

“I think Trump can do this," Peek said. "They have to roll out a succinct and coherent campaign message and, frankly, they haven’t done that yet which is sort of astonishing to me.”