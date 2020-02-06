Liz Claman: Coronavirus outbreak already impacting companies, could affect China trade deal

As China struggles with the coronavirus outbreak and the world prepares to handle a possible epidemic, the "Fox News Rundown" podcast spoke with Fox Business Network's Liz Claman, who broke down how the virus will impact the China trade deal.

"A lot of people may not realize there's kind of a pause clause in [the trade agreeement], if you will," host Lisa Brady asked Claman.

"Oh, yes. The pause clause says pending market conditions or dependent upon market conditions," Claman responded.

On Tuesday, President Trump's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow told FBN's "Mornings with Maria" that exports to China "will take longer" to arrive in Asia "because of the Chinese virus,"

Huang Ping, China's consul general in New York, said in response to Kudlow that he hopes the virus will not affect the trade deal but said he did not know if Beijing would use a clause about unforeseeable events in the agreement to help the country meet its commitments.

"So we don't know what's going to happen, although China has not yet signified that they would back down from buying the billions [in goods] that they promised to buy from America, whether it was agricultural products or basic materials and other handmade products," Claman said.

The Fox Business host added companies are already warning investors of the impact.

"I'm here to tell everybody we are seeing company after company after company already seeing the effect and warning investors about it," Claman said.

Fox Business' Evie Fordham contributed to this report.

