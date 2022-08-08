Liz Cheney is Obi-Wan Kenobi ‘politically martyred’ by Trump's Darth Vader, WaPo columnist doubles down

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart penned an entire opinion piece on Monday to elaborate on his heroic "Star Wars" comparison for Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from Friday.

On "PBS News Hour" last week, Capehart praised Cheney as the "Obi-Wan" facing off against former President Donald Trump’s "Darth Vader."

"And, look, I keep thinking about the scene in ‘Star Wars: Episode IV,’ when Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi are battling it out on the Death Star. And Obi-Wan says to Darth Vader, ‘If you strike me down, I will come back more powerful than you can imagine,’" Capehart said at the time.

Capehart expanded on the claim emphasizing "Liz Cheney is the Obi-Wan to Trump’s Darth Vader."

Capehart wrote in The Post Monday, "A version of this battle is playing out in real life with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as Kenobi and former president Donald Trump as Vader. Now, I realize that Cheney’s father, former vice president Dick Cheney, has traditionally been known as Darth Vader, what with the Iraq War and ‘enhanced interrogation’ techniques and all that. But work with me, people."

In addition to likening Cheney to the heroic Jedi, Capehart continued to praise her role in the Jan. 6 Committee as proof of potential presidential material to take on Trump in 2024.

"But follow the analogy a little further: Cheney’s presumptive defeat won’t be the end of the story. As with Obi-Wan, it will make her more powerful than Trump and his enablers can possibly imagine. Thanks to her fearlessness against Trump in defense of the Constitution, the congresswoman from Wyoming’s lone district now has a national stature independent of her famous last name. And that has led to the inevitable and growing chatter that Cheney should run for president, which will only intensify once she is in all likelihood politically martyred," Capehart explained.

He also applauded Cheney’s assertion that she is willing to "sacrifice" her House seat to "defend the Constitution."

"I never thought I’d say this, but I long for the days of the Republican Party that Cheney represents. The old-school GOP that championed limited government, fiscal restraint, and the defense of the ideals of democracy at home and abroad was far from perfect; the party’s social conservatism excluded millions of Americans who didn’t fit its cramped views of society. But even though the Cheney Republicans flirted with the fringe, they kept it at bay. Trump ushered the fringe into the mainstream," he wrote.

"The Force is strong with this one," Capehart closed.

Recent polls showed Cheney more than twenty points behind her challenger for the Republican primary.