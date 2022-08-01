Wyoming voters tell CNN 'hell no,' 'absolutely not' when asked if they will support Liz Cheney

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., took heat from Wyoming voters during a Friday segment of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" when asked about their support for the current congresswoman and the proposition of awarding her a fourth term in office.

"Hell no!" said one self-described Trump supporter, who later went on to defend her response by claiming that Cheney did both her constituent and the former president "dirty" through her outspoken role with the Jan. 6 House committee.

"She's done us dirty… look at how she's done Trump. I'm a Trump fan," she said, adding,"she's supposed to be supporting him. She's a Republican, for crying out loud."

Another voter told correspondent Randi Kaye "absolutely not," when asked if Cheney could expect to receive his vote, and a third voter said she believed Cheney had already had "three [terms] too many."

Other voters voiced their disdain with the anti-Trump Republican, also citing her role on the Jan. 6 committee as a major reason.

Kaye noted The Equality State's overwhelming support for the former president, pointing to the nearly 70 percent of votes he reeled in during the 2020 election, and acknowledged how Cheney's opposing stance could signal her downfall.

"I find her work on the Jan. 6 committee just repulsive," another voter told Kaye. Others who responded to Kaye's questions railed against the committee as a "witch hunt," a "kangaroo court," a "hoax," and "propaganda."

One constituent went on to criticize Cheney and the committee as a whole for not allowing former President Trump to have a defense team present to push back against the committee's claims about his alleged misconduct concerning the 2021 Capitol riot, when a mob of his supporters stormed the building and disrupted certification of the Electoral College count.

"That ain't the rule of law," he said, also condemning Cheney's role in calling out the former president as well by saying ,"That's not the Wyoming way."

Cheney will face off against Trump-backed Republican Harriet Hageman in a primary this month. Cheney is seeking a fourth term representing the at-large congressional district of Wyoming, which has only one House seat due to its low population. Cheney won a third term in 2020 by 44 points in the deep-red state.