NEW POLL: Liz Cheney trailing Trump-backed primary challenger by more than 20 points

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., trails Republican challenger Harriet Hageman by 22% in a poll released Friday, spelling trouble for the anti-Trump Republican's primary next month.

More than half, 52%, of likely primary voters in Wyoming said they would support Hageman, while just 30% expressed support for Cheney, according to the survey conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy on behalf of the Casper, Wyoming, Star Tribune.

The poll, conducted July 7-11 among 1,100 likely voters, showed single-digit support for other Republican primary candidates for Wyoming's sole House seat, and indicated that 11% of voters were undecided.

Former President Donald Trump selected Hageman out of several Republicans vying to unseat Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump and is one of two Republicans on the House committee investigating his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The Wyoming poll found that the majority of voters disagreed with Cheney's decision to serve on the Jan. 6 Committee (63%), and thought her opposition to Trump hurt her ability to represent Wyoming (61%). And 54% said Cheney's service on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks made them less likely to vote for her.

Cheney has tried to convince Democrats in Wyoming to vote for her in the Republican primary to gain support, a move that Hageman's campaign characterized as a "desperate" move to "hold on to power."

The committee is making the case in hearings this summer that Trump not only inspired but also encouraged attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., where Trump's supporters broke into the building as Congress was certifying the 2020 election results.

Cheney and the Jan. 6 Committee say that Trump's denial of the 2020 election results and his unsupported belief that only massive fraud could have delivered President Biden the victory are a grave threat to Democracy itself.

Cheney pitches herself as a constitutional conservative who has fought for "everyday Wyomingites" against crippling regulation and government overreach.

The Wyoming primary election is set to be held Aug. 16.