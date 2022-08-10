Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Good News
Published

Little League batter consoles pitcher after scary hit to head: I wanted him to know I was OK

Baseball players join 'America Reports' after their heartwarming display of sportsmanship goes viral

Madeline Coggins
By Madeline Coggins | Fox News
close
Little Leaguer hit by pitch consoles pitcher who hit him Video

Little Leaguer hit by pitch consoles pitcher who hit him

Isaiah Jarvis and Kaiden Shelton share the viral moment Jarvis consoles Shelton after getting hit in the head by Shelton’s pitch.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Little League baseball players had no idea their heartwarming display of sportsmanship would go viral, amassing millions of views after being shared on Twitter.

During the Little League World Series Southwest Regional Championship, Oklahoma player Isaiah Jarvis was hit in the helmet by a pitch from Texas East's Kaiden Shelton. 

Jarvis immediately fell to the ground but was able to get up and walk to first base. Although he was OK, Shelton was visibly shaken. That's when Jarvis did the unexpected.

SOUTH DAKOTA BOY, 9, SIGNS HIS HOME RUN BALL FOR HIS GRANDPA AND EVERYONE'S CRYING HAPPY TEARS

Little Leaguer hitter Isaiah Jarvis and pitcher Kaiden Shelton hug at the pitchers mound after Jarvis was hit in the head by Shelton's pitch.

Little Leaguer hitter Isaiah Jarvis and pitcher Kaiden Shelton hug at the pitchers mound after Jarvis was hit in the head by Shelton's pitch. (Fox News)

"So I got on to first, and then I saw Kaiden getting emotional on the mound a little bit," Jarvis told "America Reports" Wednesday. "So I wanted to go out there and try to give him comfort… I wanted him to know that I was OK and I will be OK."

The pair then shared a hug on the mound before returning to the game. 

Fox & Friends Weekend celebrates National Little League week with batting cage competition Video

"I thought I sent him to the hospital, and I thought he passed out," pitcher Shelton shared. "But when he got up, I felt a lot better after that because I'm just glad he's OK."

Jarvis called the clip's popularity "pretty crazy" while Shelton added their parents are "very proud" of them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shelton's Texas East (Pearland Little League) won the game, 9-4, advancing to Williamsport.

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report. 

Madeline Coggins is a Digital Production Assistant with Fox News.