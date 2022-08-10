Little League batter consoles pitcher after scary hit to head: I wanted him to know I was OK

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Little League baseball players had no idea their heartwarming display of sportsmanship would go viral, amassing millions of views after being shared on Twitter.

During the Little League World Series Southwest Regional Championship, Oklahoma player Isaiah Jarvis was hit in the helmet by a pitch from Texas East's Kaiden Shelton.

Jarvis immediately fell to the ground but was able to get up and walk to first base. Although he was OK, Shelton was visibly shaken. That's when Jarvis did the unexpected.

SOUTH DAKOTA BOY, 9, SIGNS HIS HOME RUN BALL FOR HIS GRANDPA AND EVERYONE'S CRYING HAPPY TEARS

"So I got on to first, and then I saw Kaiden getting emotional on the mound a little bit," Jarvis told "America Reports" Wednesday. "So I wanted to go out there and try to give him comfort… I wanted him to know that I was OK and I will be OK."

The pair then shared a hug on the mound before returning to the game.

"I thought I sent him to the hospital, and I thought he passed out," pitcher Shelton shared. "But when he got up, I felt a lot better after that because I'm just glad he's OK."

Jarvis called the clip's popularity "pretty crazy" while Shelton added their parents are "very proud" of them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shelton's Texas East (Pearland Little League) won the game, 9-4, advancing to Williamsport.

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.