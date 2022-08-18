Lisa Boothe questions why AG Garland waited 18 months to seize Mar-a-Lago documents: 'Lacks logical reasoning'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe called out Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department for waiting a year and a half to seize documents from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. On "Outnumbered" Thursday, she called the raid a fishing expedition and said Trump supporters are going to question their authority.

JUDGE TO WEIGH WHETHER UNSEALING AFFIDAVIT FOR MAR-A-LAGO RAID WILL JEOPARDIZE TRUMP INVESTIGATION

LISA BOOTHE: All of this lacks any sort of common sense, logical reasoning. If these documents were so important, if it was all this classified information, and it was so important, why wait 18 months? Why would Merrick Garland, allegedly how he mulled around for a while, trying to figure out if this was the right decision, if these documents were so important, why wait so long? If they were looking for specific information, why was a search warrant so broad to allow for a fishing expedition? And if Merrick Garland was so worried about the integrity of the DOJ and the FBI being questioned, why selectively leak information and not want to release the affidavit? … And now we're being told, as Trump supporters and Republicans, that we need to be the ones toning down the rhetoric. And you have the former CIA director essentially tweeting that Trump supporters and conservatives are worse than ISIS. But essentially what they want to happen is not for you to tone down the rhetoric. They want you to shut up, submit, and not question authority. But we're going to question it.

